BRIEF-Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
LONDON Jan 30 United Utilities Group PLC : * Current trading is in line with the group's expectations * Revenue has continued to increase at rate slightly below allowed regulated
price rise for 2012/13 * Confident of delivering a good underlying financial performance
March 8 Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.
March 8 London-focused estate agent Foxtons posted an 11 percent fall in 2016 revenue after a slump in demand pushed down profit by 54 percent, due to a property tax increase and the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.