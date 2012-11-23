UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
LONDON Nov 23 United Utilities Group PLC : * United Utilities responds to ofwat's licence proposals * Is unable to accept ofwat's `section 13' licence modification proposals * United utilities group plc -co believes that, in their current form,
they are not in the best interests of customers * Uuw has submitted alternative proposals to ofwat for its consideration
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.