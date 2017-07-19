United Utilities pleads guilty to unclean water supply

July 19 (Reuters) - British water company United Utilities said on Wednesday it had pleaded guilty to a charge of providing water that was unfit for human consumption from its water treatment unit in Preston, Lancashire.

The company, which is the biggest water utility in the UK by market capitalisation, said it had supplied unclean water between July 30 and Aug. 18 2015 from its Franklaw Water Treatment Works.

"A full programme of remedial and repair work has already been implemented to safeguard future supplies," the company said in a statement. [bit.ly/2vBSK1v ]

Shares in the company were up 0.2 percent at 876.87 pence at 1330 GMT. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)