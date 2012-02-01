* Says current trading in line with expectations

* Sees higher infrastructure renewals expenditure in H2 (Adds detail)

LONDON Feb 1 United Utilities, Britain's largest listed water utility, said it was on track to deliver to deliver a good underlying performance for the full-year.

"In the first half of 2011/12, revenue increased by around 4 percent, compared with the first half of last year, and this trend is continuing," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

United Utilities added that infrastructure renewals expenditure for the second-half would be higher than the first-half, in line with its previous expectations.

In November, the company reported a dip in first-half profit due to increased capital spending.

On Tuesday, industry regulator Ofwat said the average household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales will rise by 5.7 percent in 2012 as water companies gear up to invest as much as 22 billion pounds ($34.7 billion) over the next five years.

United Utilities said it was on course to meet its 2011/12 regulatory leakage target, and added water resource levels were "robust", with reservoir stocks in excess of 90 percent.

Shares in United Utilities closed at 602 pence on Tuesday valuing the business at just over 4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6337 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones)