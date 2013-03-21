LONDON, March 21 United Utilities,
Britain's largest listed water company, said its annual
underlying operating profit is expected to be slightly higher
than last year due to a tight rein on costs.
The company, which will announce its full-year results on
May 23, said it is trading in line with its expectations and
will invest at least 750 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the
year ending March 31, up from 680 million a year ago.
Market expectations for United Utilities' annual pretax
profit range between 303 million pounds and 381 million, with
the average at 348 million, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.
Overseas infrastructure funds have snapped up investments in
British water companies in recent years, lured by their reliable
income streams. With only three listed water companies left,
this has put United Utilities in the spotlight as a possible bid
target.
But recent regulatory uncertainty may have taken the glow
off the sector. In December, water regulator Ofwat made a U-turn
in its proposals to make licences more flexible after companies
rejected its plans.
United Utilities, which provides water and sewage services
to approximately 7 million people in the North West of England,
reiterated that its annual revenue is expected to increase at a
rate slightly below the allowed regulated price, reflecting the
tough economic climate.