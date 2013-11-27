* Pledges to help customers struggling to pay bills

* Dividend up 5 percent to 12.01 pence

* Targets dividend 2 pct above inflation

LONDON, Nov 27 United Utilities, Britain's largest listed water company, said it aimed to keep rises in household bills below inflation in the next few years following a successful cost cutting programme.

United Utilities, which provides water and sewage services to some 7 million people in the North West of England, announced its intentions as it registered a 9 percent increase in operating profit to 341.7 million pounds ($553 million).

British utility companies have come under fire in recent months for hefty price increases that many critics say are unsustainable, with the main focus on soaring gas and electricity bills.

Earlier this month Britain's water regulator blocked an 8 percent price hike proposed by the country's biggest water company, Thames Water, saying the increase was not justified.

United Utilities said cost savings across the board, but particularly in labour, power and chemicals, meant it could afford to keep price rises below inflation on average next year and up to 2020.

"We are pleased with the results (of the cost cutting program) ... and we are being able to reflect that efficiency in the pricing that we are giving to customers," Chief Executive Steve Mogford said.

The company also pledged to support customers struggling to pay their bills.

United Utilities declared a dividend of 12.01 pence in the first half this year, up about 5 percent year on year and said it would continue to target an annual dividend of 2 percent above inflation to at least 2015.

The water supplier said it was on track to invest 800 million pounds for 2013/14, including infrastructure renewal expenditure.