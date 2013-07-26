LONDON, July 26 United Utilities,
Britain's largest listed water company, on Friday said revenue
growth in its first quarter had been hit by tough economic
conditions in the UK.
The company said revenues had grown since April, the start
of its financial year, thanks to regulated price increases for
2013/14 but that volumes had been dented.
"Revenue is higher, reflecting the regulated price increase
for 2013/14 ... this increase is slightly below the allowed
regulated price rise, principally reflecting the continuing
impact of a tough economic climate on commercial volumes," the
company said.
United Utilities, which provides water and sewage services
to some 7 million people in the North West of England, said it
expects to deliver a good underlying financial performance for
2013/14.
Regulatory capital investment for 2013/14, including
infrastructure renewal expenditure, is expected to be around 800
million pounds ($1.23 billion), it said.
