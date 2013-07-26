LONDON, July 26 United Utilities, Britain's largest listed water company, on Friday said revenue growth in its first quarter had been hit by tough economic conditions in the UK.

The company said revenues had grown since April, the start of its financial year, thanks to regulated price increases for 2013/14 but that volumes had been dented.

"Revenue is higher, reflecting the regulated price increase for 2013/14 ... this increase is slightly below the allowed regulated price rise, principally reflecting the continuing impact of a tough economic climate on commercial volumes," the company said.

United Utilities, which provides water and sewage services to some 7 million people in the North West of England, said it expects to deliver a good underlying financial performance for 2013/14.

Regulatory capital investment for 2013/14, including infrastructure renewal expenditure, is expected to be around 800 million pounds ($1.23 billion), it said.