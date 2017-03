July 25 United Utilities Group Plc

* Current trading is in line with group's expectations

* Revenue has increased, reflecting regulated price rise for 2014/15, partly offset by previously announced special customer discount of c£20 million which has been applied to this year's bills

* This increase in revenue is largely offset by higher depreciation and other operating costs, as expected

* Group expects to deliver a good underlying financial performance for 2014/ 15