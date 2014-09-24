UPDATE 1-UK to investigate any UK bank involvement in "Laundromat" case
* Money did not move through the UK financial system-NCA (Adds fresh Kirby quotes, NCA, FCA and bank comments)
Sept 24 United Utilities Group Plc
* Underlying operating profit for first half of 2014/15 is anticipated to be similar to first half of 2013/14
* Underlying net finance expense for first half of 2014/15 is anticipated to be slightly lower than first half of last year
* Group net debt at 30 september 2014 is expected to be slightly higher than position at 31 march 2014
* Uuw is engaged in detailed dialogue with ofwat, with particular focus on wholesale total expenditure differences between uuw's business plan and ofwat's draft determinations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Money did not move through the UK financial system-NCA (Adds fresh Kirby quotes, NCA, FCA and bank comments)
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index barely rose on Tuesday as some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.