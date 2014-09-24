Sept 24 United Utilities Group Plc

* Underlying operating profit for first half of 2014/15 is anticipated to be similar to first half of 2013/14

* Underlying net finance expense for first half of 2014/15 is anticipated to be slightly lower than first half of last year

* Group net debt at 30 september 2014 is expected to be slightly higher than position at 31 march 2014

* Uuw is engaged in detailed dialogue with ofwat, with particular focus on wholesale total expenditure differences between uuw's business plan and ofwat's draft determinations