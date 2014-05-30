UPDATE 4-Vodafone, Idea in $23 bln deal to create new Indian telecom leader
* Jio's entry has upended sector, forcing mergers (Adds Colao comments, reaction)
LONDON May 30 Unite Group Plc
* Site acquisition
* Agreed to acquire and redevelop a 0.77 acre site in portsmouth
* Expected to provide around 830 new beds and will help address shortage of purpose built student accommodation in portsmouth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)
* Jio's entry has upended sector, forcing mergers (Adds Colao comments, reaction)
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports