* Chief Operating Officer John Tonkiss to leave by end-2011

* Organisational changes to cost 1.5 mln stg in 2011

* Will save 2.5 mln stg a year from 2012

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Sept 29 UK's largest listed student landlord Unite Group Plc said its chief operating officer, John Tonkiss, will leave the company as part of organisational changes which are expected to save the company 2.5 million pounds ($3.9 million) a year from January 2012.

The changes, which relate mainly to headcount cuts in senior management roles and central support functions, are expected to cost the company 1.5 million pounds this year, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Unite is ... implementing a series of organisational changes which are expected to result in annual overhead savings of approximately 2.5 million pounds with effect from January 2012," Unite said in a statement.

"The changes ... are intended to streamline the group's leadership team to drive greater alignment and accountability across the business ... Exceptional implementation costs are expected to be approximately 1.5 million pounds and will be expensed in 2011."

Tonkiss, who has been with Unite for 10 years, will leave the company on Dec. 31.

Other changes include the appointments of Unite Development Director Richard Simpson to managing director of the property division, and Deputy Chief Financial Officer Richard Smith to managing director of operations division.

Both board changes will take effect from Jan. 1, the company said.

Unite, which said in August its full-year profit may be above analyst expectations, added that 99 percent of its available student rooms were now reserved for the 2011/12 academic year and that rental growth was "firmly" within its 3 to 4 percent target. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Holmes)