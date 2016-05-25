(Updates figures, quotation)
By Jonathan Schwarzberg, Leela Parker Deo and Hannah Brenton
NEW YORK May 25 Middle market sponsors in the
US and Europe are demanding bigger unitranche loans as the
structure, which has typically been used for smaller deals,
gains wider appeal due to challenging market conditions for
second-lien loans in the US and heightened competition in
Europe.
The unitranche structure combines senior and subordinated
debt into one credit instrument, provided to the borrower at a
blended cost of capital. On average the facilities typically
yield approximately 8%-9%.
The structure is prized by investors for its rich yields and
favored by sponsors for its ease of execution and certainty of
funding when markets turn volatile.
Earlier this month, GSO Capital Partners completed a
whopping 625m unitranche financing, the largest ever in Europe.
In the US, middle market lenders report seeing a handful of
US$200m-$300m unitranche loans in market, while one lender said
there is a roughly US$400m unitranche being lined up.
The 625m unitranche loan backed the merger of
Investindustrial-owned Italian chemicals company Polynt and its
US peer Reichhold. A source close to the deal said around
300m-400m was contributed from GSO's senior debt fund and the
rest came from limited partners and co-investors.
The size of the unitranche - which was provided in dollars
and euros - shows that larger direct lenders' firepower can
reach the upper end of the market.
"We're in a strange market at the moment where mid-market
deals, despite being smaller companies, are priced at a material
discount to larger syndicated loans," said Callum Bell, head of
corporate and acquisition finance at Investec. "So by
increasingly focusing on larger deals, funds are likely getting
better risk adjusted returns at the moment as well as solving
their deployment issues."
Direct lending funds face "deployment issues" due to
increased competition from banks and fewer deals in the
mid-market space in Europe.
Only eight unitranche deals were signed in Europe during the
first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, which is a
69.2% drop year-on-year from 26 in the first quarter of 2015.
This is partly due to a drop-off in M&A activity, Bell said,
but also due to a resurgent bank market which is offering better
pricing and comparable leverage on club deals or club-style
syndications.
"You've got unitranche guys feeling under pressure - not
enough deals to do in their core heartland because the banks are
competing, not much dealflow, adverse selection," said a
senior direct lender.
"[They are] looking to stretch upwards in terms of the size
of the deal and they can do that in the short term because
you've got a slightly dislocated liquid loan new issue market."
However, large unitranches could be a "short term
phenomenon", the direct lender argued, depending on the health
of the syndicated market and banks' underwriting appetite and
flex terms.
Direct lending funds are also stretching leverage on
unitranches for smaller companies with less than 15m Ebitda and
working with tougher credits, he said, as the "hunting ground"
thins in the mid-market.
GROWING SHARE
In the US, unitranche deals have yet to reach the size of
the Polynt/Reichhold deal. Since the beginning of last year, the
vast majority of unitranche deals have run between US$100m and
US$300m while averaging about US$175m with the largest
unitranche deals reaching US$400m-$450m.
Unitranche has gained a significant share in the middle
market arena as alternative debt capital providers and direct
lending platforms have increased their presence, and sponsors
have recently been requesting even larger deals since global
volatility roiled the market in 2015 and early 2016. Tumbling
oil prices, slowing economic growth in China and flat-to-weak
corporate earnings in the US sapped demand for risk - in
particular for junior capital - among loan investors, including
CLO funds, the largest buyers of leveraged loans.
Jittery investors pulled back from the second-lien market,
virtually shutting it down to syndication. This left private
equity sponsors and issuers with the option of going to
alternative lenders to privately place the second-lien debt, but
borrowers found lenders more interested in unitranche, which
gives them a bit more control over the structure.
"As the market contracted, equity sponsors were trying to
privately place second-lien structure but got feedback from the
alternative lenders that they were actually more interested in
arranging unitranches so they could structure the overall yield
properly," said Stefanie Birkmann, a finance partner at Ropes &
Gray.
The alternative lenders, which include the credit arms of
private equity firms and hedge funds, have largely stepped up to
offer this product as the traditional second-lien buyer, CLOs,
pulled away. This dynamic is shifting slightly as the secondary
market has climbed steadily since the end of February, but the
principle remains at least for now.
"The CLO bid is pretty depressed right now, as a result the
unitranche execution is coming into favor," said a middle market
lender. "With the unitranche, sponsors can tap a range of bids
that are more yield-oriented instead of just the CLO bid."
Market participants in the US expect unitranche to remain a
big part of the lending landscape, especially for middle market
deals, but it may pull back for larger deals as the syndication
market opens up to second-lien deals again.
Borrowers that are big enough to warrant lining up more than
US$500m of debt are often planning to grow and want room for
incremental capacity for future acquisitions, sources said. This
is more difficult to arrange with a unitranche structure.
From a lender's perspective, it becomes difficult for a
single entity to lend with large deals, and the lead lender may
have difficulty ceding some control of the deal to additional
lenders.
However, one lender said that there are at least half a
dozen lenders or alternative capital providers that are willing
to take more than US$100m on a given deal, making it possible to
club a sizable unitranche loan.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg, Leela Parker Deo and Hannah
Brenton; Editing By Chris Mangham and Michelle Sierra)