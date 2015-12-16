(Corrects company name in headline to "Unity Pacific Group" from "Trinity Group". The company was previously known as Trinity Group)

Dec 16 Unity Pacific Group : * UPG position on sentinel offer * Board will continue to have discussions with Sentinel and other parties * "At this time, is that it would be premature to enter into exclusive negotiations or binding terms with Sentinel in relation to the Sentinel Offer" * "The board confirms that the Sentinel offer will be formally considered in addition to other options"