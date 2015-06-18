June 17 Univar Inc priced its initial
public offering at $22 per share on Wednesday, valuing the U.S.
chemical distributor at about $3.03 billion.
The IPO raised $770 million, after the initial public
offering of 35 million shares was priced at the top end of the
expected price range.
Univar said it would sell 20 million shares and certain
other stockholders will sell 15 million shares.
The company, one of the largest chemical distributors in
North America, expected the IPO to be priced between $20 and $22
per share. (bit.ly/1J4Y3Lk)
Shares of the company, which is expected to start trading on
Thursday, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under
the symbol "UNVR."
Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co, and
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch were the lead
underwriters.
