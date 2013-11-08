* Univs jostle for student attention with capital projects

* Up to five deals to hit market next year

* Low market rates not set to last, warn advisers

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Eager to push ahead with ambitious capital projects and lure discerning students, UK universities are turning to the bond markets to raise financing as bank lending dries up and public purse strings tighten.

Bankers say that as many as five deals could be placed with private investors or via public bond markets in 2014, in what could prove to be one of the busiest ever years for the rebounding sector.

"There is a fundamental shift going on," said Nicholas Bamber, head of the RBS debt capital markets origination team for EMEA.

Since the start of the academic year in 2012, funding for universities has been pushed back on to the private sector with the top bracket for full-time student fees raised to GBP9000.

As a result, competition among universities has ramped up, with many finance directors ready to take on more debt in order to upgrade their facilities.

"The changes to fees have made students much more discerning on where they choose to go, increasing the pressure on universities to make themselves more attractive," said John Gregson, a partner in Deloitte's debt advisory team, which conducted a survey of finance directors earlier in the year.

Some 47% of respondents to that survey said now was a good time to take risk onto their balance sheets, and the majority expected the amount of bank borrowing and bond issuance to grow.

With De Montfort, Cambridge and Manchester universities having already issued bonds in the last 18 months, there are clear signs of life returning to a sector that has lain dormant for the last five years.

COST-EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE

Ambitious projects that will not start to generate cash flows until after many years of construction need long-term financing. However, the financial crisis and consequent regulatory pressures on banks have squeezed this type of commercial lending.

In its place, capital markets now provide a very cost-effective alternative with interest rates at historic lows and a chase for yield whetting investor appetite for long-dated securities.

The University of Cambridge, for instance, issued GBP350m of 40-year paper in October 2012, paying just 60bp more than the reference UK government marker after receiving GBP1.4bn of demand.

The proceeds are being used to fund a new flagship facility in the north-west of the city to house 1500 students and provide 100,000 square metres of academic space.

"With such low rates in bond markets, it is a great opportunity for universities to raise long-term funding for these refurbishment and capital projects," said Gregson at Deloitte.

Demand from investors is also pushing down borrowing costs.

When Manchester University issued a GBP300m 40-year bond in June this year, over GBP1.1bn of interest was recorded. This allowed lead managers - Barclays, HSBC and RBS - to squeeze the final pricing to 80bp over Gilts, from initial talk of 85bp area.

"Universities have clear funding needs, and the sterling bond and private placement markets are very supportive of these type of high-quality credits given the lack of overall supply," said Bamber at RBS.

Year-to-date sterling supply lies 36% behind last year's run rate, according to the bank's research.

ACT FAST

However, with interest rates not expected to remain suppressed forever, bankers and advisors are urging universities to lock in these attractive funding costs now.

The new governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, indicated earlier this year that interest rates will rise as economic conditions start to improve. One of the main metrics of the Monetary Policy Committee's forward guidance is a 7% unemployment rate, which it projects will not be achieved until the start of 2016.

The market, however, is pricing in a rate rise much earlier. Short sterling futures contracts suggest a 25bp hike will come into effect in the fourth quarter of next year.

"If you have capital funding plans it's better to move quickly than wait," said Gregson at Deloitte.