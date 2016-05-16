UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Universal Engeisha Co Ltd :
* Says its U.S-based unit to acquire entire business of a U.S-based firm that engaged in retail of plant as well as sale and maintenance to office
* Says transaction price of $5.3 million (or about 572 million yen)
* Says transaction planned effective on May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SUwZ71
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources