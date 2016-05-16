May 16 Universal Engeisha Co Ltd :

* Says its U.S-based unit to acquire entire business of a U.S-based firm that engaged in retail of plant as well as sale and maintenance to office

* Says transaction price of $5.3 million (or about 572 million yen)

* Says transaction planned effective on May 31

(Beijing Headline News)