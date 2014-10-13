(Refiles to drop redundant "a" in first paragraph)
BEIJING Oct 13 Universal Studios said on Monday
it had sealed an agreement to open a $3.3 billion theme park in
Beijing, the culmination of a 13-year effort to enter China's
fast-growing entertainment market.
U.S. theme park operators are rushing to build in China,
which has few high quality parks but where park revenues have
been growing rapidly as city dwellers spend more on
entertainment and travel.
The Beijing Universal theme park, to be developed with the
state firm Beijing Tourism Group Co, will have
China-themed attractions in addition to well known ones based on
Western brands like the Harry Potter series.
Tom Williams, chief executive of Universal Parks and
Resorts, told a news conference in Beijing that the park would
also aim to draw visitors from outside China, while Hollywood
director Steven Spielberg said on video that he would be
participating in its design.
"There is Disneyland in Hong Kong, but there isn't really
anything of equivalent quality of a tourist attraction on the
mainland yet," said James Roy, associate principle of China
Market Research Group. "It has a chance to be very successful."
It will compete against rival Walt Disney Co, which
is constructing a $4.4 billion theme park set to be completed
next year, as well as a $3.1 billion entertainment complex that
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc and Chinese partners are
working to finish by 2016. Both of those parks will be located
in Shanghai.
Universal declined to comment on an opening date but a local
newspaper said the opening was slated for 2019.
Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal, a media and
entertainment unit of Comcast Corp, the largest cable
company in the United States. It operates four theme parks - in
Los Angeles, Orlando, Osaka and Singapore.
Comcast reported $1 billion in total theme park income in
2013.
Universal and Beijing Tourism Group (BTG) will create two
joint-venture companies to build and manage the project. BTG
will hold 70 percent of the construction firm, while Universal
will hold 70 percent of the operating company.
(1 US dollar = 6.1258 Chinese yuan)
