Sept 15 The owners of Universal Studios Japan,
including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are in talks to sell a
stake in the theme park to Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The theme park's holding company, USJ Co, originally planned
a Tokyo listing in September, but delayed because of the sale
talks, one of the people said. (on.wsj.com/1KQnG3Z)
A deal would value the company at $6 billion, the report
said.
Comcast and Universal Studios Japan were not immediately
available for comment.
