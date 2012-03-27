LONDON/PARIS, March 27 Vivendi's
Universal Music Group is seeking buyers for some of its
publishing catalogue as part of planned asset sales to fund its
pending takeover of EMI, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The sale includes a catalogue of Universal's classical music
including operas like Tosca and another of Christian and gospel
music. The deal would be valued at up to $200 million and was
first reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday.
Last Friday, the European Union's competition authority
opened an in-depth investigation into Universal's $1.9 billion
bid for EMI's recorded music business, citing concerns about the
combined group's potential high market share and increased
market power.
When it announced the EMI deal in November, Vivendi said it
would sell off assets worth about 500 million euros ($666
million) to fund the acquisition while protecting its credit
rating.
At Vivendi's annual results presentation in early March,
Chief Executive Jean-Bernand Levy declined to say what would be
put on the block.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
