BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 29 Universal Display Corp shares fell 11 percent on Wednesday, after the LED supplier warned payments from a new contract with Samsung Electronics < 005930.KS > may not come in a steady stream, raising concerns about its over dependence on the Korean company.
"Let me caution that individual quarters could still be very lumpy, particularly in light of the timing of payments under our new arrangement with Samsung," Chief Financial Officer Sid Rosenblatt said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Universal said a large portion of its $15.3 million royalty and license fee revenue in 2011 came from the company's patent license agreement with Samsung.
Canaccord Genuity, which has a "hold" rating on the stock, said while the company has turned profitable, much of its success has been reliant on Samsung.
"We view the next year as critical to see if the company can achieve the same degree of success with the other major original equipment manufacturers starting their own organic LED commercial production," the brokerage said in a research note to clients.
The brokerage, however, raised it price target on the stock by $1 to $36.
Shares of the company fell to $40.85 -- their lowest in a month -- in early morning trade on the Nasdaq, but later recouped some losses to trade at $41.78.
The stock has doubled since it hit a year low of $22.73 on Aug. 8, excluding Wednesday's losses. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.