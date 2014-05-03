By Alexia Shurmur
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS May 2 A Nevada state judge ruled on
Friday that a civil lawsuit between Wynn Resorts and
Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada could proceed, rejecting the
U.S. government's request to keep it on hold for another six
months to protect the identity of witnesses in a criminal probe
into Okada's business in the Philippines.
In requesting a third, six-month "stay of discovery,"
Department of Justice attorney Laura Perkins told a hearing that
allowing the civil case to proceed risked causing "irreparable
harm if the witnesses' identities are revealed."
Clark County District Judge Elizabeth Gonzales, who had
already granted two previous motions suspending the civil
proceedings for a total of 12 months, said the U.S. government
had already been given enough time.
"I'm tired of waiting. It's been a year," Gonzales said,
adding that she hoped her ruling would prompt the government to
accelerate its criminal investigation.
She did, however, grant the government's request to have the
names of anyone cooperating with the investigation redacted in
court files.
The existing stay of discovery - the process by which
parties in a lawsuit exchange information and evidence - is due
to expire on May 5.
A spokesman for Wynn declined to comment.
No representative for Universal Entertainment Corp,
the Japanese gaming machine maker founded by Okada and the
company at the heart of government's criminal investigation,
could be reached for comment.
For more than two years, Okada has been locked in a legal
battle with Wynn Chief Executive Steve Wynn, during which the
former business partners have exchanged allegations of illegal
conduct.
Wynn forcibly redeemed Okada's 20 percent stake in the U.S.
casino operator in 2012 at a discount, alleging Okada had made
improper payments to Philippine government officials to advance
his planned $2 billion casino project there. Wynn's civil
lawsuit against Okada centres on allegations that Okada breached
his fiduciary duties as a director in making those payments.
Okada has denied any wrongdoing and filed a counterclaim to
nullify the share redemption.
The U.S. criminal investigation is focused on $40 million in
payments made by Universal affiliates to a consultant in the
Philippines in 2010.
The payments, which were made around the same time Universal
lobbied for concessions for its casino on Manila Bay, are also
being investigated by the Philippine government and the Nevada
gaming regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.
Universal has filed a defamation suit against Reuters in
Tokyo for its reporting on the $40 million payments. A Reuters
spokesman said the news agency stands by its reporting.
(Writing by Nathan Layne in Tokyo; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)