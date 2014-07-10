BRIEF-Madkom Feb. revenue up 53 pct yoy
* Feb. revenue 371,846 zlotys ($91,340), up 53 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0710 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 10 Universal Outdoor Group PLC : * Says calendar Q1 2014 revenue of over EUR 1.3 million * Says revenue to date (9 months) for full financial year of EUR
1.98 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Feb. revenue 371,846 zlotys ($91,340), up 53 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0710 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Airways New Zealand awards Leidos contract to modernize air traffic management systems
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.