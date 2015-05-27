Israel's Strauss Q4 profit down on Sabra spreads recall
TEL AVIV, March 28 Israeli food company Strauss Group reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, hurt by a recall in November of its Sabra spreads in the United States.
TOKYO May 27 The operator of the Universal Studios Japan theme park aims for an initial public offering in the autumn and will apply for a listing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as early as this month, a source with knowledge of the plan said.
With the park's "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction doing solid business and boosting earnings, the timing is seen as right, according to the source, who said the operator had a valuation of between 600 and 700 billion yen ($4.9 to $5.7 billion).
The source declined to be identified because the plan is not public.
A spokesman for Universal Studios Japan declined to comment on the details of a possible IPO. ($1=123.0900 yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
