BRIEF-Grivalia Properties pays dividend of 0.18258 euro per share for FY 2016
* Says will pay dividend of 0.18258 euro ($0.1973) per share for FY 2016
SINGAPORE Aug 13 Singapore's Universal Terminal plans to raise as much as S$1 billion ($800 million) in an initial public offering of units of a business trust, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The trust will be backed by oil storage terminals, the sources said on Wednesday.
DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the banks on the Singapore IPO, which is targeted for as early as December, the sources said.
Officials at Universal Terminal and the banks were not immediately available to comment.
Universal Terminal, owned by Singapore's privately held Hin Leong Group and PetroChina, operates one of the largest commercial oil storage complexes in Asia. (1 US dollar = 1.2504 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ryan Woo)
LONDON, March 22 British-based banks would be foolhardy to expect to retain access to European Union markets in return for sticking closely to the bloc's rules after Brexit, a senior banking official said on Wednesday.
SANTIAGO, March 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Chilean unit will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said on Wednesday, a significant outlay at a time of slow economic growth.