July 26 Universal Truckload Services Inc said it will buy privately held Linc Logistics Co for $335 million, including debt, in a stock deal.

Universal plans to issue 0.70 shares of its common stock for every Linc share.

The acquisition will add to Universal's 2013 earnings per share by at least 20 percent, the company said.

