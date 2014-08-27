BRIEF-Eservglobal updates on outlook
* Expect sufficient order flow in H1 to support our outlook of breakeven in core business in 12 months to 31 Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 31.82 percent y/y at 408.36 million yuan(66.48 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vQ8EQi
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares to halt trade on March 13 pending announcement - shenzhen stock exchange