BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing
* Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing, immediately reduces average borrowing cost on all outstanding debt by 150 basis points
July 26 The Regents of the University Of California are expected to sell $665 million of Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds during the week of Aug. 5, a market source said on Friday.
The sale will included $635 million of 2013 Series J bonds, and $30 million of 2013 Series K Weekly Rate bonds.
Barclays is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
* Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing, immediately reduces average borrowing cost on all outstanding debt by 150 basis points
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over China's economic growth and Russia's oil output. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at a 1-week high on Friday as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengtheni