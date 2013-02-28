Feb 28 University of Massachusetts Building Authority is expected to sell $270.13 million of project revenue bonds on March 7, said a market source on Thursday.

The issue will consist of $198.385 million of series 2013-1 exempt revenue bonds, and $71.745 million of series 2013-2 federally taxable revenue bonds.

J.P. Morgan will be the lead manager of the sale according to the preliminary official statement.