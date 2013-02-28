BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
Feb 28 University of Massachusetts Building Authority is expected to sell $270.13 million of project revenue bonds on March 7, said a market source on Thursday.
The issue will consist of $198.385 million of series 2013-1 exempt revenue bonds, and $71.745 million of series 2013-2 federally taxable revenue bonds.
J.P. Morgan will be the lead manager of the sale according to the preliminary official statement.
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock