Feb 28 The University of Massachusetts Building Authority is expected to sell $270.13 million of project revenue bonds on March 7, a market source said on Thursday.

The issue will consist of $198.385 million of series 2013-1 tax-exempt revenue bonds and $71.745 million of series 2013-2 federally taxable revenue bonds.

J.P. Morgan will be the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.

Later on Thursday, Fitch Ratings assigned the series 2013 bonds an AA rating, with a stable outlook.