BRIEF-Presidio Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 The University of Massachusetts Building Authority is expected to sell $270.13 million of project revenue bonds on March 7, a market source said on Thursday.
The issue will consist of $198.385 million of series 2013-1 tax-exempt revenue bonds and $71.745 million of series 2013-2 federally taxable revenue bonds.
J.P. Morgan will be the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
Later on Thursday, Fitch Ratings assigned the series 2013 bonds an AA rating, with a stable outlook.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
BEIJING, March 10 China's corporate debt levels are excessively high, the head of the central bank said on Friday.