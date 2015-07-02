(Corrects to remove reference to Nasdaq in paragraph 3 as the company has not yet determined which exchange it will list on)

July 2 Univision Holdings Inc, the owner of Spanish language TV network Univision Network, filed for an initial public offering of Class A common stock in the United States.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters to the IPO, Univision said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. (bit.ly/1KuDnwD)

New York-based Univision, which serves American Hispanics, said it intends to list its Class A common stock under the symbol "UVN".

The company did not reveal how many shares were going to be on offer or their expected price, but quoted a nominal fundraising amount of $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)