July 2 Univision Holdings Inc, the owner of Spanish language TV network Univision Network, filed for an initial public offering of Class A common stock in the United States.

The company also said it had extended a broadcasting agreement with Grupo Televisa S.A.B., the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language TV content, to "at least" 2030.

Univision has exclusive long-term broadcast and digital rights to most of Televisa's programming within the United States, including telenovelas, sports, reality series and news.

Televisa, among the company's top investors, will hold about 22 percent of the voting rights of Univision's common stock under the new agreement.

Univision also counts Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, Texas Pacific Group, Thomas H. Lee Partners and Saban Capital Group among its investors.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters to the IPO, Univision said in a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. (bit.ly/1KuDnwD)

New York-based Univision, which serves American Hispanics, said it intends to list under the symbol "UVN".

Earlier this week, U.S. presidential candidate and real estate mogul Donald Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit against the company over its decision to stop broadcasting the Miss USA pageant, which is co-owned by Trump. (reut.rs/1NxnIuo)

While officially announcing his candidacy on June 16, Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals to the United States.

NBC also cut ties with the "Miss USA" and "Miss Universe" pageants following Trump's comments.

Shares of U.S. media companies have risen 6.5 percent this year, outperforming the overall market's 2.9 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Univision's revenue rose 10.8 percent to $2.9 billion in 2014.

The company did not reveal how many shares would be offered offer or their expected price, but quoted a nominal fundraising amount of $100 million.

