BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 20 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says to issue 2nd and 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively
* Says face value of 100 mln yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 0.51 percent and 0.85 percent respectively
* Says 2nd series maturity on May 26, 2021 and 3rd series maturity on May 26, 2023
* Says subscription date on May 20 and payment date on May 26
* Says proceeds to be used to pay loans
* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. are underwriters
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CcIe8b
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago