May 20 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says to issue 2nd and 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively

* Says face value of 100 mln yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.51 percent and 0.85 percent respectively

* Says 2nd series maturity on May 26, 2021 and 3rd series maturity on May 26, 2023

* Says subscription date on May 20 and payment date on May 26

* Says proceeds to be used to pay loans

* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. are underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CcIe8b

