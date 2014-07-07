SOFIA, July 7 All construction timelines for the
South Stream pipeline are on track and the European Union should
restart talks about the project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on a visit to Bulgaria on Monday.
Bulgaria has been an enthusiastic supporter of the
Russian-backed project, whose construction has stoked tensions
between the West and Moscow, especially in the wake of Russia's
annexation of Crimea.
But Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski's government suspended
work last month on its section of the pipeline at the behest of
Brussels, pending a ruling on whether the project violates EU
law.
