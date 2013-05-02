Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
MILAN May 2 The combined business of Italian insurer Unipol and peer Fondiaria-SAI has been very positive at the beginning of the year, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
"The business for the quarter has gone very well both for us and Fondiaria-SAI," CEO Carlo Cimbri said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities