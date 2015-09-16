Sept 16 News Corp said it would acquire Unruly Holdings Ltd, a global advertisement technology company, for 58 million pounds ($89.60 million) in cash.

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company said it would also pay up to 56 million pounds in future if Unruly meets certain performance objectives.

News Corp said Unruly will operate as a separate business unit, reporting to Rebekah Brooks, the chief executive of News UK. ($1 = 0.6473 pounds) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)