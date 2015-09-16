UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
Sept 16 News Corp said it would acquire Unruly Holdings Ltd, a global advertisement technology company, for 58 million pounds ($89.60 million) in cash.
The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company said it would also pay up to 56 million pounds in future if Unruly meets certain performance objectives.
News Corp said Unruly will operate as a separate business unit, reporting to Rebekah Brooks, the chief executive of News UK. ($1 = 0.6473 pounds) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
* Softbank to sell Electric Imp's IoT development kits to accelerate IoT product development in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: