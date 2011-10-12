DUBLIN Oct 12 All but the most highly rated European banks will find it difficult to access unsecured funding given the current financial market turmoil, the official in charge of banking supervision at Ireland's department of finance said on Wednesday.

"It is going to be a challenge for a long time with the exception of the very highly rated banks," John Moran told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Dublin.

He also said he expected Allied Irish Banks to submit a salary proposal for a new chief executive to the department this week.

AIB, effectively nationalised late last year, wants to break a government-imposed salary ceiling of 500,000 euros ($682,000) in order to attract a new CEO.

