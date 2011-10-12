DUBLIN Oct 12 All but the most highly rated
European banks will find it difficult to access unsecured
funding given the current financial market turmoil, the official
in charge of banking supervision at Ireland's department of
finance said on Wednesday.
"It is going to be a challenge for a long time with the
exception of the very highly rated banks," John Moran told
reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Dublin.
He also said he expected Allied Irish Banks to
submit a salary proposal for a new chief executive to the
department this week.
AIB, effectively nationalised late last year, wants to break
a government-imposed salary ceiling of 500,000 euros ($682,000)
in order to attract a new CEO.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)