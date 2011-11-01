* Q3 adj.EPS $0.74 vs est $0.75

Nov 1 Large disability insurer Unum Group posted quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts' estimates, hurt mainly by a decline in its UK segment.

For the third quarter, Unum posted net income of $205.6 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with $220.8 million, or 68 cents per share last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 74 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 75 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's U.S. segment saw a 7.2 percent increase in operating income to $219.5 million, while its UK segment saw a 26.1 percent decrease in operating income to $34.9 million.

The company's Colonial Life segment reported a 5.6 percent decrease in operating income to $70.3 million.

Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of a policyholder becoming incapable of working.

Unum's competitor Aflac Inc , posted third-quarter profit helped by a stronger yen.

Shares of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum closed at $22.82 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)