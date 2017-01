Nov 17 Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc said on Thursday it would buy smaller peer Universal American Corp for about $600 million.

WellCare will pay about $10 per Universal American share in cash, representing a 12.5 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.

WellCare said it would also assume about $200 million in Universal American's preferred shares and convertible debt.

