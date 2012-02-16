(Corrects headline to show that Uny bidding for shares it does not already own, not all shares)

TOKYO Feb 16 Japanese supermarket operator Uny Co said it will bid for all shares it does not already own in convenience store chain Circle K Sunkus Co at 1,780 yen per share, a 34 percent premium over Circle K's closing share price on Thursday.

Uny, which currently owns 47.28 percent in Circle K, said the deal would be worth 76.5 billion yen ($977 million). ($1 = 78.3350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)