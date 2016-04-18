SINGAPORE, April 18 United Overseas Bank
. Singapore's third-biggest lender, aims to launch an
up to 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion) private equity fund
through its China venture capital operation in partnership with
three Chinese companies, it said on Monday.
UOB Venture Management (Shanghai) signed an agreement with
state-owned Chongqing Yufu Asset Management Group, Ping An
Insurance (Group) Company of China and Tus-Holdings Co, UOB said
in a statement.
The fund will invest primarily in Chongqing-based projects
such as financial services firms developing their Sino-Singapore
capabilities, as well as aviation companies exploring travel
between Chongqing, Singapore and other Southeast Asian
countries.
($1 = 6.4781 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Goodman)