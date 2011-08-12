SINGAPORE Aug 12 Singapore's United Overseas Bank said on Friday the market turmoil in the last two weeks had a "minimal" impact on the bank.

"Since the last crisis in 2008, we have shifted our asset mix by moving into more liquid assets and we are moving away from OECD," CEO Wee Ee Cheong told reporters after announcing second-quarter results. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Saeed Azhar)