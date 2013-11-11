SINGAPORE Nov 12 United Overseas Bank Ltd
, the smallest of Singapore's three banking groups,
said on Tuesday it has launched and priced S$500 million ($400.4
million) of non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital
securities that qualify as additional Tier 1 capital under Basel
III.
The perpetual securities will pay a fixed distribution rate
of 4.75 percent per annum, with the coupon to be reset every six
years to a rate equal to the prevailing six-year Singapore swap
offer rate plus 2.92 percentage points.
The proposed issue has been approximately 3.7 times
subscribed, with an order book totaling S$1.85 billion, UOB
said.
UOB, Credit Suisse, Nomura, Standard Chartered and UBS are
the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the perpetual
securities.
($1 = 1.2487 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)