* Net profit S$636 mln; Reuters consensus S$616 mln

* Sees likely pullback in global liquidity and credit

* Low rates to dampen near-term earnings outlook-analysts

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 United Overseas Bank , Singapore's third-largest lender, posted a better-than-expected 5.6 percent rise in quarterly profit but warned that Asia could be hit by a pullback in global liquidity and credit in coming months.

Strong lending and robust capital markets have boosted profits for Singapore banks in the first half of the year, but earnings growth in the near-term is at risk due to a global economic slowdown and historically low interest rates.

"We expect global uncertainties and volatility to persist from ongoing events in the West, including the recent U.S. credit downgrade," CEO Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

"The impact on Asia will likely be via a sharp pull-back in global liquidity and credit. We are monitoring the situation closely."

UOB said net interest income rose 3.3 percent to S$913 million ($761 million), even though loans expanded by 24 percent in the second-quarter from a year earlier.

Net interest margins -- the difference between the interest rate the bank charges and what it pays depositors -- rose to 1.92 percent from 1.90 in the first quarter, but were down from 2.14 percent a year earlier.

But downside pressure on rates have increased after the Singapore dollar swap offer rate (SOR), which is used to price a substantial portion of corporate and mortgage lending, turned negative earlier this week in the wake of inflows as investors bet the local currency will appreciate against the U.S. dollar.

"The change is clearly negative for lending profitability and dampens hopes that the bank's net interest margins can go up, in second half," said Matthew Smith, a banking analyst at Macquarie.

UOB earned S$636 million in the three months ended June, compared to S$602 million in the year-earlier period. Its results were above the average estimate of S$616 million in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

UOB loan growth was better than the 15 percent pace recorded by DBS , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, but below the 27 percent growth seen by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's , the second-biggest.

DBS last month posted a quarterly profit that was slightly above analyst forecasts, but OCBC missed street forecasts as staff costs and bad debt charges jumped.

UOB's fee and commission income jumped 18.3 percent to S$338 million, on higher fees from credit cards and loans.

Shares of UOB have risen nearly 2 percent this year, outperforming DBS whose shares are down about 4 percent and OCBC whose stock has fallen 8 percent. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)