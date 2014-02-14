BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces changes to board
SINGAPORE Feb 14 United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore's three banks by assets, posted an 11.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, as strong loan growth boosted core interest income.
UOB posted S$773 million ($610.42 million) for the three months ended December, compared with the S$686 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters, and a net profit of S$696 million reported a year earlier.
Bigger rivals DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd also reported increase in their quarterly profit, fuelled by mortgage and trade loans, and were upbeat about growth prospects.
But the city-state's top lenders have projected slower loan growth for 2014 as pace of mortgage loans and trade finance slow.
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said Singapore property prices could fall 10-15 percent this year, but the bank's stress tests show that it can withstand a price fall of 30 percent. ($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 There was a broad consensus among G20 financial chiefs that open trade was key to strengthening economic resilience, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday, downplaying the lack of a clear rejection of protectionism.