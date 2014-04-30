SINGAPORE, April 30 United Overseas Bank Ltd
, the smallest of Singapore's three banks by assets,
beat analyst estimates by posting a 9.2 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, as strong loan growth boosted core
interest income.
UOB, in a statement on Wednesday, said net profit for
January-March reached S$788 million ($627.64 million) from S$722
million in the same period a year earlier.
The result compared with the S$740 million mean estimate of
six analysts polled by Reuters.
"Our robust balance sheet and disciplined approach to growth
position us well to drive long-term sustainable value for
shareholders as we seize regional wholesale and wealth
management opportunities," said Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong in
the statement.
Peers DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp earlier reported record first-quarter
profit that topped estimates, powered by double-digit loan
growth and improved margins.
($1 = 1.2555 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)