SINGAPORE Nov 2 Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd posted on Wednesday a worse-than-expected 24 percent fall in third quarter net profit as trading income fell and the bank booked losses on its investment holdings.

UOB, the smallest of Singapore's three local banks by assets, earned S$522 million ($408 million) in the three months ended September, down from S$688 million a year ago.

Its results were well below the S$597 million average estimate of four analysts polled by Reuters.

UOB said net interest income rose 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 3.6 percent year-on-year to S$915 million as the expansion in loan volume more than compensated for the drop in net interest margin.

But trading and investment income in the third quarter fell 67 percent from a year ago to S$56 million.

Looking ahead, UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong said the outlook was unclear due to uncertainty over how the Eurozone debt crisis will pan out, although he was confident the bank could weather the uncertainties ahead.

"Developments over the next few months will determine if Asia goes through another financial shock, or a moderate economic slowdown."

Singapore's largest bank DBS earlier on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit to S$762 million as strong loans growth helped offset a fall in interest margins.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp will report earnings on Thursday before the market opens.

($1 = 1.278 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)