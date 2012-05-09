SINGAPORE May 9 United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore's three banking groups, posted a 12 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by higher loans and fee income.

UOB earned S$688 million ($550.73 million) in the three months ended in March, up from S$612 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$632 million average estimate of seven analysts polled by Reuters.

"Our first quarter results show we have started the year on the right foot. We are executing to plan and we are harnessing our regional footprint and expertise to pursue growth opportunities that are right for our business," Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

UOB said the improvement in first quarter earnings was underpinned by higher contributions from all core businesses.

"Net interest margin continued to improve, reaching 1.98 percent," it said.

UOB shares have risen about 20 percent so far this year, double the 10 percent gain in the benchmark Straits Times Index . ($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Leonard How)