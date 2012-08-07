SINGAPORE Aug 7 United Overseas Bank,
the smallest of Singapore's three big banking groups, posted a
12 percent rise in second quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped
by strong fee and commission income.
UOB earned S$713 million ($574.77 million) in the three
months ended in June, up from S$636 million a year earlier. The
results beat the S$622 million average estimate of six analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters.
The Singapore bank reported net customer loans growth of
14.3 percent from a year earlier.
Fee and commission income in April-June hit a new quarterly
high of S$386 million, driven by strong loans processing and
corporate finance activities, UOB said.
UOB's rivals DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp last week reported better-than-expected earnings
but warned of pressure on interest margins amid a regional
slowdown as Asia feels the chills from Europe and North America.
($1 = 1.2405 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)