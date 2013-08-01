BRIEF-Zhejiang Furun's unit to invest 145 mln yuan to set up insurance JV with partners
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
SINGAPORE Aug 1 United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore's three banks, reported a 9.9 percent rise in its second quarter net profit, beating expectations, boosted by strong fee and commission income.
UOB earned S$783 million in the three months ended June, up from S$713 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$676 million average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.
The results came after DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong growth in loans and higher fees. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd reports results on Friday. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says of a probable delay in filing of its 2016 audited accounts with Nigerian Stock Exchange
March 10 Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed earlier losses on Friday, after market sentiment was hit by a slide in oil prices, with traders turning their attention to a near certain U.S. rate hike next week.