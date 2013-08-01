SINGAPORE Aug 1 United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore's three banks, reported a 9.9 percent rise in its second quarter net profit, beating expectations, boosted by strong fee and commission income.

UOB earned S$783 million in the three months ended June, up from S$713 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$676 million average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

The results came after DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong growth in loans and higher fees. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd reports results on Friday. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)