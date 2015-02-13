(Corrects stock code for UOB)

* UOB Q4 net profit S$786 mln; Reuters consensus S$759 mln

* Loan growth in 2015 9.5 pct, margins tad lower

* CEO says heightened volatility is the new norm

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 United Overseas Bank , Singapore's third-biggest lender, posted a 1.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on the back of strong loan growth, beating analysts' average forecast.

The city-state's banks are benefiting from a surge in SIBOR, the benchmark for pricing of home loans, but loan growth is expected to slow this year due to a weak domestic property market and sluggish growth in China.

"We are now operating in an environment where heightened volatility is the new norm," UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

UOB said net profit for the October-December period came in at S$786 million ($580 million), above an average forecast of S$759 million from six analysts polled by Reuters. It reported a net profit of S$773 million a year earlier and S$866 million in the third quarter.

The result came despite a nearly 20 percent increase in provisioning for bad loans to S$166 million, mainly due to higher individual impairment on loans especially in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as collective impairment set aside for loan growth, it said.

UOB had doubled its bad debt charges in the second quarter after a group of investors defaulted on high-end property loans, a matter that is now the subject of a lawsuit.

For the full year, UOB said loans grew 9.5 percent.

UOB's bigger rivals, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and DBS Group Holdings, both missed analysts estimates on higher bad debt provisioning.

($1 = 1.3552 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Paul Tait and Stephen Coates)